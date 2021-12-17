Soggy, gloomy end to the work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers stick around into the beginning of your weekend, but we begin to dry out and clear out by Sunday.

Tonight through Saturday night

We stay mostly cloudy through tonight with scattered showers possible. It will not rain all night, but passing showers will be possible. Lows only fall into the low-and-middle-40s.

Into Saturday, the forecast does not change too much. We stay mostly cloudy with passing showers possible. Again, it will not rain all day, but keep the rain gear nearby just in case. Highs top out in the mid-and-upper-60s.

Scattered showers stick around into Saturday night, too. We stay mostly cloudy with lows falling into the mid-30s.

Drying Out

We finally begin to dry out by Sunday under a mix of Sun and clouds. Highs will be cooler. Temperatures top out in the lower-40s with lows falling into the upper-20s.

We remain dry into the next work week.

On Monday, we stay under mostly sunny skies with highs reaching the upper-40s and lower-50s.

The forecast does not change much on Tuesday. We stay dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. Once again, highs reach the upper-40s and lower-50s.

Extended Forecast

We remain dry on Wednesday under a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures top out in the upper-40s and lower-50s.

This dry streak continues into Thursday. We stay under a mix of Sun and clouds with highs topping out in the lower-50s.

Our next chance of rain comes on Friday. Scattered showers will be possible by the afternoon and evening hours. Again, highs top out in the lower-50s.

