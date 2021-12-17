Scores across the Mountains on Thursday
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are some scores across the Eastern Kentucky mountains on Thursday.
BOYS:
Jackson City 57, Owsley County 47
Knott Central 54, Cordia 51
Lawrence County 78, Prestonsburg 54
Magoffin County 66, Letcher Central 63
Martin County 74, Pike Central 57
Perry Central 80, Hazard 53
Powell County 45, Morgan County 44 (OT)
GIRLS:
Bluegrass United 64, WIlliamsburg 56
Corbin 72, Lynn Camp 14
Harlan County 52, Pineville 26
Jackson County 69, Clay County 25
Knott Central 70, Cordia 32
Lawrence County 63, Prestonsburg 50
Leslie County 71, Buckhorn 48
Letcher Central 70, Harlan 55
Madison Central 66, Whitley County 59
Mingo Central (W.Va.) 63, East Ridge 25
Model 57, Barbourville 50
Powell County 63, Lee County 41
South Laurel 66, Knox Central 65
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.