Scores across the Mountains on Thursday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are some scores across the Eastern Kentucky mountains on Thursday.

BOYS:

Jackson City 57, Owsley County 47

Knott Central 54, Cordia 51

Lawrence County 78, Prestonsburg 54

Magoffin County 66, Letcher Central 63

Martin County 74, Pike Central 57

Perry Central 80, Hazard 53

Powell County 45, Morgan County 44 (OT)

GIRLS:

Bluegrass United 64, WIlliamsburg 56

Corbin 72, Lynn Camp 14

Harlan County 52, Pineville 26

Jackson County 69, Clay County 25

Knott Central 70, Cordia 32

Lawrence County 63, Prestonsburg 50

Leslie County 71, Buckhorn 48

Letcher Central 70, Harlan 55

Madison Central 66, Whitley County 59

Mingo Central (W.Va.) 63, East Ridge 25

Model 57, Barbourville 50

Powell County 63, Lee County 41

South Laurel 66, Knox Central 65

