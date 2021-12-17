Pike County law enforcement respond to rumors of TikTok challenge involving school threats

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Rumors have spread across the country about a challenge involving making bomb threats and active shooter threats to local schools on a popular social media platform. After those same rumors reached Eastern Kentucky, authorities responded.

TikTok is famous for viral videos of dances, comedy skits and cute animals. On Thursday, videos were uploaded to the platform warning about bomb threats and active shooters at schools across the country.

*NOTICE* PLEASE SHARE!!! The Pikeville Police Department was informed today of a national TikTok challenge that... Posted by Pikeville Police Department on Thursday, December 16, 2021

“We’ve had several parents call in with concerns. you know we try to get the word out, but we didn’t find out until yesterday evening,” said Pike County Schools Superintendent Dr. Reed Adkins. “There are parents that are just now hearing about it, and they’re concerned, and rightfully so.”

Due to the concern of the public, local law enforcement, including the Pikeville Police Department and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, were placed on high alert, and some bolstered their presence at local schools. These agencies did not believe there was any real danger but wanted to take all precautions, ensure public safety, and calm the minds of students, parents, and school staff.

“[School Resource Officers] are going to be probably doing extra patrols themselves out in the parking lots, walking around, just normal stuff they do anyway but just kind of back in their mind, ‘Okay, you know, there’s a threat,’” said Pikeville PD Public Information Officer Tony Conn. “Nationwide, of course, not just Kentucky or Pikeville, and he [Pike County Sheriff Rodney Scott] got his SROs in schools and we’ve got our officers in schools too.”

Following the rumors, TikTok officials commented on Twitter, stating that they had not found videos threatening violence in schools, simply videos warning others to stay safe during the alleged threats of violence that would take place on that date.

We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness, which is why we're working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok. — TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) December 16, 2021

TikTok officials also reached out to local authorities, the FBI, and the Department of Homeland Security and confirmed there was no credible threat. The warnings of violence were also taken down due to a violation of TikTok’s misinformation policy.

“Everything you see on social media, on Facebook, and all the other social media sites,” said Officer Conn, “just because you see it or hear it, doesn’t mean it’s going to be true.”

TikTok officials also say, if there is content depicting or threatening violence of any kind, the platform would immediately take it down and report the incident to the proper authorities.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.