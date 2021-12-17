Perry County man convicted on assault charges

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - A Perry County man is facing jail time on some serious charges following an incident in October 2020.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the decision on Friday. In a release, he states his Office of Special Prosecutions led to the conviction of Virgil Baker, 37.

Officials say Baker physically assaulted a female by strangling her and shooting a gun near her. We’re told he committed the crimes while two children were present in the home.

Earlier this week, Baker pleaded guilty to strangulation, wanton endangerment, unlawful imprisonment, criminal mischief, assault, terroristic threatening, two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and theft by unlawful taking.

Sentencing is scheduled for January 27th, 2022.

