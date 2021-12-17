Matt Rhymer resigns as Cumberlands head football coach

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - According to a news release, Cumberlands head football coach Matt Rhymer has stepped down.

Rhymer held a 50-31 record in eight seasons as the Patriots’ head coach. UC finished 6-4 in 2021.

“I can’t thank Cumberlands enough for the opportunity to lead this program over this eight-year journey,” Rhymer said in the release. “The relationships that I have made in that time have been most special, and I’m proud of what we were able to accomplish. UC has changed my life in all regards and Cumberlands will always be a special place.”

UC athletic director Chris Kraftkick announced that defensive coordinator Tony Lambert has been named interim head coach.

“I want to thank Coach Rhymer not only for his eight years as the Patriots Head Coach but also for his time as an assistant coach and student-athlete in our football program,” Kraftkick said in a statement. “Matt’s love for our institution and football program is unmatched and we wish him, Jessica, and the boys all the best moving forward.”

