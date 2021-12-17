Kentucky State Police say dispatchers are needed

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear and the Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced 45 full-time and part-time telecommunicator positions across the Commonwealth on Thursday.

“Telecommunicators are crucial to our law enforcement agencies,” said Gov. Beshear. “Over the past few days, we have seen first-hand the role they have had in the Western Kentucky Tornadoes. They have truly been the bridge between our state troopers and the public. I encourage Kentuckians who want a challenging career serving the communities in which they live to apply.”

KSP telecommunicators handle dispatch duties for multiple emergency agencies.

KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr said the agency needed state-wide support to relieve Western Kentucky in the wake of the tornado outbreak.

“The determination our telecommunicators demonstrate to assist the public and law enforcement during these critical times is second to none,” said Burnett. “Now, more than ever, we need people to join our team and serve in this capacity.”

In November, Gov. Beshear announced plans to make investments to improve public safety in his upcoming budget proposal, one of which is competitive salary increase for KSP telecommunicators.

“Last year, telecommunicators answered over 2 million calls resulting in more than 500,000 requests for assistance,” said Gov. Beshear. “They were the calming voice on the other end of the line when those calls were made to 911.” Improving their salary is one step toward retaining these essential workers and better compensating them for their dedication.”

The proposal would increase KSP telecommunicators’ starting pay from $24,000 annually to $32,000, including for those currently employed in the role.

For more information about a telecommunicator career with KSP visit the Kentucky Personnel Cabinet’s website or contact your local post on the KSP website.

