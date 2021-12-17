Kentucky Basketball to play North Carolina in CBS Sports Classic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After COVID-19 issues canceled appearances for other teams that were slated to play in the CBS Sports Classic, CBS Sports is reporting that Kentucky will now take on North Carolina.

Ohio State announced on Thursday they would not be able to play the Wildcats because of COVID-19 cases. UCLA announced Friday it would not be playing North Carolina either.

UCLA and Ohio State both suspended team-related activities for an undetermined amount of time.

The Wildcats will take on the North Carolina Tar Heels Saturday at 5:30 p.m. right here on WYMT.

