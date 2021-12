HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - People in the Hazard Independent School System are giving back to families in the community.

More than 160 kids were each given bags of toys on Friday.

The toys and supplies were purchased by 50 students and several teachers as part of a community service initiative.

