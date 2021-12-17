Advertisement

Hazard High Schools sees successful toy and supply drive for Western Kentucky

Hazard High School sees successful toy and supply drive for Western Kentucky
Hazard High School sees successful toy and supply drive for Western Kentucky(WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A toy and supply drive was held this week at the Hazard High School.

In partnership with the Hazard school system, Gear Up Soar helped bring in several items.

Everything donated will go towards helping those affected by the tornado in Western Kentucky.

College and Career Navigator Mitch Fields said it is the “Hazard” way.

“We’ve always helped out other people in need. People have always been kind to help our community when we needed something,” he said. “Hazard Independent Schools has just always been that way.”

Fields said everything gathered during the drive, will be delivered tomorrow.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

school threat
Shooting threat made at Southern Kentucky school
Authorities on-site searching for Nyssa Brown.
Authorities recover body of missing teen
Kentucky State Police Trooper Chris McQueen received a hero's welcome on the way back home...
Just in time for Christmas: Kentucky State Trooper returns home after battling COVID-19 for nearly 4 months
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fight involving a county sheriff that happened at a...
Court date set for Owsley County Sheriff accused of assault
Change this caption before publishing
KSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Floyd County

Latest News

Map displays the 14 post locations (in red) that are hiring Telecommunicators.
Kentucky State Police say dispatchers are needed
Dolly Parton
‘I’ve been so fortunate’ | Dolly Parton breaks 3 Guinness World Records
Hazard Independent Schools toy drive
Hazard Independent Schools give back
Perry County man convicted on assault charges