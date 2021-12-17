Hazard High Schools sees successful toy and supply drive for Western Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A toy and supply drive was held this week at the Hazard High School.

In partnership with the Hazard school system, Gear Up Soar helped bring in several items.

Everything donated will go towards helping those affected by the tornado in Western Kentucky.

College and Career Navigator Mitch Fields said it is the “Hazard” way.

“We’ve always helped out other people in need. People have always been kind to help our community when we needed something,” he said. “Hazard Independent Schools has just always been that way.”

Fields said everything gathered during the drive, will be delivered tomorrow.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.