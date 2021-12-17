Harlan County Schools ‘Stuff the Bus’ for Western Kentuckians in need

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County Schools put together a Stuff the Bus project to help Western Kentuckians.

“When people are in need, it doesn’t matter if they’re a state rival or if they’re somebody you’ve played on the ball field, we need to provide and take care of them and we’re all in this together,” said David Hensley with Harlan County Schools’ Family Resource and Youth Service Centers.

Those involved said what started as a donation drive by Harlan County Schools, grew to be much larger than they expected.

“Our local businesses started bringing in donations, local churches, civic groups started bringing in stuff, our individual student groups, and before we knew it, we had far more than one bus full of items,” said Harlan County Schools Superintendent, Brent Roark.

Roark added that Eastern Kentuckians continue to show support for their neighbors because they know what its like to go through tragedies like this.

“It just reflects the generosity of folks in Eastern Kentucky. Our folks here have known what it’s like to go without for years and to not have what they need, so when they see someone else in need, they wanna help. They know folks in Western Kentucky are hurting and they want to be a part of that relief effort.”

Harlan County Schools is just one of many districts in the region who are stuffing a bus to help those in need. Several Southeastern districts participating will be making the drive to Western Kentucky next week to drop off donations.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.