Hammy Visits the Police Station: Children’s book honors fallen officer, raises money for community programs

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - When Hammy was introduced at the Pikeville Police Department this year, he began adventures around the city to get his face into the community. Now, his adventures are captured in living color with a fiction book created in his honor.

Among many ambitions, Pikeville Police Records Administrator Elizabeth Thompson has long dreamed of becoming an author. So, after the creation of Hammy, she was inspired to create something new.

“I just want to be able to use my talents in a way that could be beneficial for the Police Department and for the community,” Thompson said.

The idea was born and the community partners began joining the effort. Thompson contacted Appalachian Newspapers, Inc. to discuss publishing the book locally. She soon had a publisher, a sponsor through Pikeville Medical Center, and an illustrator to come on board and add images to the words she penned.

“It was great, you know, just to be able to look at it and be like, ‘our community did this,’” she said. “I know that I wrote it and that it was my idea, but none of that would have came to fruition without the community support.”

Working together, the duo created “Hammy Visits the Police Station,” a book they feel is an accurate and loving representation of the work done at the police department.

“This book does that. It helps children to understand all the different areas that police engage with the community and help,” said illustrator Christopher Epling.

While it serves as an educational piece, it also doubles as a fundraiser. All proceeds of the $5 book sales will be routed to the department’s Christmas With a First Responder and Community Outreach Program. Those sales can be placed online for Kindle readers, or at the Pikeville Police Department.

The city is also hosting a book signing Saturday at Shoppes at 225 to get signed copies out to those interested.

Epling and Thompson say they are hopeful that the book will get a good response, saying it was a true labor of love to bring out something they are both proud to have their names associated with.

Down to the buttons on the uniforms, the two wanted to make sure to honor the police department in the telling of Hammy’s visit. But, more than that, was the duty to tell a story that would honor the man for whom the plush pig was created, Officer Scotty Hamilton, who was killed in the line of duty in 2018.

Serving as a memorial piece, the book follows Hammy and Officer Scott through the station, answering questions kids may have about the roles and responsibilities of the women and men in blue- and discussing things they may not think to ask.

“There’s a lot more to being an officer than just, you know, fighting crime and writing tickets,” said Thompson. “It’s about giving back to the community.”

Epling said working on the book was different than anything he has ever done and the pressure to do it justice was even more pressing given the subject and the fact that he is a father.

“Scotty having left a child, and that child now will grow up and hear stories about how awesome her dad was,” he said. “However many parents get the book will have the opportunity to share that moment and share his story with their kids. And I think in that little moment right there is probably where this book is the most special.”

With that same thing in mind, Thompson said Epling did a beautiful job creating Hammy’s world. She hopes the words and the message behind the entire project will speak to the community and Hamilton’s family, especially serving as a reminder for his young daughter.

“Something that she can hold and know that his memory still very much alive at the Pikeville Police Department,” she said.

A fictional piece to honor a real hero who did not just inspire a story, but an entire city.

