Governor Beshear tours tornado damage in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - On Friday, Governor Andy Beshear toured more areas hit hard by the tornado in central Kentucky.

The path of the tornadoes went through a community north of Campbellsville in Taylor County. One woman was killed, and numerous homes were damaged or destroyed.

Beshear toured the area where one woman was killed, and 70 or more homes were damaged or destroyed.

“I know we lost an individual in this county. Like everyone else, we lost a child, irreplaceable by her community. And to her family, we are so sorry,” said Beshear.

The governor has said several times this week that this recovery will be measured in years. But we have seen signs of that rebuilding process already well underway in Taylor County.

New utility poles stand where others were snapped in half. Foundations have already been cleared and are nearly ready for new construction. The governor said some of the stories have been amazing.

“It has been really special to see people work all day long and into the night,” Beshear said. “I met a man today pulling others from the debris. Multiple people had someone walk up to their house with nothing, get some clothes and run out to help others.”

The governor said the Team Western Kentucky fund will provide more money to help families of loved ones killed in the storm with funeral expenses.

