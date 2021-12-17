Eastern Kentuckian finding recovery and helping others along the path

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Sue Fox of Clay County has battled addiction since she was 16 years old. She found help in a Volunteers of America Mid-States recovery facility.

”I started going there when I first came home from federal prison,” Fox said. “I just stuck around and I got involved.”

She got involved with helping others recovering addiction at the VOA Freedom House in Eastern Kentucky.

”[I] let them know that there is a different way to live,” Fox explained about talking to people battling addiction. “It’s a really humbling experience when I walk into the room and I see 70 people there that [are] trying to do what I was trying to do.”

Fox said she was trying to get clean and stay clean while contributing to her community in a positive way.

”I was part of the problem in my community, and today I try to be a part of the solution,” Fox admitted.

Today, she feels she is having that positive impact through her work.

”That’s what it’s all about to me,” said Fox. “Just to be able to help folks, let them know my experience and that I’m no different than you. I’ve just put a little work in to get to where I’m at today.”

Thanks to a $1.5 million federal grant, Volunteers of America Mid-States officials hope to help people find the success Fox has found.

”We know we have an urgent need to get Kentuckians back to work,” said VOA President & CEO, Jennifer Hancock. “We also know one of the key reasons Kentuckians aren’t working is because of substance use disorder. So, this grant really speaks to the heart of an urgent need.”

Hancock believes that the program will help 350 people from active addiction, to recovery, to finding employment.

Fox said she will be there to help as a team member.

”I’m real grateful that I’m able to be alive for somebody else,” Fox said.

VOA officials said the program will be up and running by the end of January 2022.

