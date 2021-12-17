Advertisement

‘Cousin Eddie’ vacationing in Pikeville to help families in Western Kentucky this Christmas

This RV will serve as a prop for Saturday's Christmas event at Johnson's Home and Garden.
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Cousin Eddie is coming to Pikeville for his Christmas Vacation. And you’re invited.

Johnson’s Home and Garden, a business in Coal Run, parked an RV near its store to recreate a pop culture moment: planning to reenact the RV scene from the movie “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

The fake cousin Eddie will be dressed for family photos, robe and hat included, asking for donations that will then be used to make a real impact on families in need in Western Kentucky.

Along with monetary donations being accepted at the store, toys can be brought to drop off with Kentucky State Police or the Pike County School district, which will both be on site Saturday during the event. Johnson’s owner, Mike Johnson, said it is all about having a little fun to help those in need.

“They’re not gonna have a Christmas. Our kids and our families will be around the tree. They won’t even have a house to live in,” said Johnson. “Something to help brighten up their day. We think it’s gonna help. The toys for the kids? I don’t know what child can have a Christmas without knowing Santa Claus is going to be there.”

The event kicks off at 1 p.m. and will run through the evening. Toys can also be dropped off at the store before the event.

