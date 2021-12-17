Advertisement

Beshear gives update on state’s response to tornadoes, encourages blood donation

Gov. Beshear is encouraging blood donation in the wake of the disaster by donating blood at the...
Gov. Beshear is encouraging blood donation in the wake of the disaster by donating blood at the American Red Cross Kentuckians for Kentuckians blood drive in the State Capitol.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Chelsea Jones
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on the state’s response to last week’s historic tornado storms in Western Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear says there are now 77 confirmed fatalities. Only one person in the state, from Hopkins County, is still missing. He said search and rescue efforts are starting to wind down as law enforcement agencies ramp up.

He said looting is happening in tornado-stricken communities:

Beshear is asking companies to invest in Western Kentucky by bringing jobs to the region. He said the Team Kentucky Fund for disaster relief is now at $18.39 million.

He also encouraged blood donation in the wake of the disaster at the American Red Cross Kentuckians for Kentuckians blood drive in the State Capitol.

The Red Cross hosted the blood drive in the Capitol Rotunda. Governor Beshear and Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman rolled up their sleeves to donate, along with dozens of people from the community.

It’s been a long week for Beshear but he said he felt the need to do his part by giving blood. He’s asking others to do the same.

“Our Kentucky hospitals were already facing shortages long before this tornado, donating blood is one of the best most fundamental ways to give back. It’s truly giving a little bit of you to somebody else,” Gov. Beshear said.

Gov. Beshear’s office tells us about 183 Kentuckians were hurt during the tornadoes.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

school threat
Shooting threat made at Southern Kentucky school
Authorities on-site searching for Nyssa Brown.
Authorities recover body of missing teen
Kentucky State Police Trooper Chris McQueen received a hero's welcome on the way back home...
Just in time for Christmas: Kentucky State Trooper returns home after battling COVID-19 for nearly 4 months
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fight involving a county sheriff that happened at a...
Court date set for Owsley County Sheriff accused of assault
Change this caption before publishing
KSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Floyd County

Latest News

First case of omicron variant confirmed in Kentucky
PPD
Pike County law enforcement respond to rumors of TikTok challenge involving school threats - 6p
Toy Drive at 6pm
Toy Drive at 6pm
Harlan County Schools ‘Stuff the Bus’ for Western Kentuckians in need
In the aftermath of the devastating storms, a young woman from Dawson Springs got the...
Young woman from Dawson Springs graduates from UK days after meeting President Biden