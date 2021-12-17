Always a Champion: A look back on Jim Matney’s life and legacy

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Back in September, Johnson Central’s Jim Matney died of COVID-19.

“He was by far the most successful coach of anybody in Johnson Central history. I would put him up against anyone in the state if I were coaching a ball game and my life depended on it I would want Coach Matney by my side,” Thom Cochran, Superintendent of Johnson County Schools, said.

The legacy of Jim Matney will reside forever in the mountains of Eastern Kentucky and across the Commonwealth.

“He really had a deep love for the mountains, and he felt like his calling was for him to come here and do that and he really felt like he instilled that in the kids, that we could do anything anybody else could,” Steve Trimble said.

“You know if you look around at the people he has impacted, it is enormous you know almost astounding that he has been able to touch that many people,” Josh Muncy said.

Even though Matney is gone, he will be remembered forever in Johnson County.

“Just about anybody that plays football or wrestles in Martin or Johnson County, even into other programs, their lives have been impacted by Jim Matney regardless if they ever even met him or not,” Muncy added.

Jim Matney leaves behind a legacy full of championships and trophies, winning two state titles at Johnson Central.

“He was a winner and, not only did he make the football team a winner and the wrestling team, he made the whole school system a winner you know because everyone had to meet up to his expectations in all the other sports, so I knew he was going to be a winner and he was,” Trimble added.

Despite his success, Matney will be remembered by his impact to players across the mountains.

“There is going to be success in this community and in Eastern Kentucky because of the person that he was,” JJ Jude said.

Johnson Central continued Matney’s legacy this season by making it to the Class 4A state championship game.

“Them making it to Kroger Field without their main coach, losing their main coach halfway through the season, it is just unbelievable. Say that to any other team and I bet they can not make it through like that, but Johnson Central just carried on the legacy,” Carson Matney, Jim’s son, said.

At the end of the day, the trophies will fade, the cheers will go silent, and the clock will stop.

“He really left a legacy that is tough to follow, but he has put me on the right path to follow that legacy,” Dalton Matney, Jim’s son, added.

However, the house that Matney built will last forever.

“As our team pastor says, the eagle flies higher than any other bird, and I truly feel he is flying high right now. He will always be a Johnson Central legend,” Keygan Pelfrey, Senior Tight End, said.

