Advertisement

2 babies survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub

By Jordan Yaney
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Hopkins County woman was looking after her two infant grandchildren Friday night.

When the deadly tornado took aim at her neighborhood, Clara Lutz put the 15-month-old and 3-month-old in the bathtub with a blanket, a pillow, and a Bible.

“I felt the rumbling, I felt the shaking of the house. Next thing I knew, the tub had lifted and it was out of my hands. I couldn’t hold on, I just -- Oh my God,” said Lutz

The tub, ripped out of the floor, with the two babies inside. With the darkness from the tornado, Lutz feared the babies were gone.

“I was looking everywhere to see where the tub may be. I had no clue at all where these babies was. All I could say was ‘Lord, please bring my babies back to me safely. Please, I beg thee,’” said Lutz.

Lutz’s whole house was stripped down to the foundation. In the chaos, the water tank from the tub hit her in the back of the head. Still, she went outside and searched for anyone who could help.

“The sheriff came down. I got in the sheriff’s car down at the end of my driveway, and it wasn’t long after that that they opened up the door and brought me Kaden, my 15-month-old. And they brought me my three-month-old, baby Dallas. They brought him to me. He had a goose egg on the back of his head, we didn’t know what was wrong,” said Lutz.

She says Dallas’ brain was bleeding. He was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, but before he even arrived, the bleeding stopped. Both children were found in the front yard, under the bathtub, not even wet from the pouring rain. Both children were alive.

Lutz says the house the parents of the babies live in is on the north end of the county. It was almost untouched by the tornado.

She says she doesn’t care about the material loss and credits God for saving her grandchildren’s lives.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

school threat
Shooting threat made at Southern Kentucky school
Authorities on-site searching for Nyssa Brown.
Authorities recover body of missing teen
Kentucky State Police Trooper Chris McQueen received a hero's welcome on the way back home...
Just in time for Christmas: Kentucky State Trooper returns home after battling COVID-19 for nearly 4 months
Projectile comes through door of Clay City Elementary, causes damage
FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows...
Expert: Kim Potter was not justified in using deadly force

Latest News

WYMT Regular Rain
Weekend Forecast: Soggy and breezy at times, much cooler heading into Christmas week
'Cousin Eddie' vacationing in Pikeville to help families in Western Kentucky this Christmas -...
'Cousin Eddie' vacationing in Pikeville to help families in Western Kentucky this Christmas - 11:00 p.m.
Eastern Kentuckian finding recovery and helping others along the path - 11:00 p.m.
Eastern Kentuckian finding recovery and helping others along the path - 11:00 p.m.
Governor Andy Beshear declares emergency on nursing shortage in Kentucky - 11:00 p.m.
Governor Andy Beshear declares emergency on nursing shortage in Kentucky - 11:00 p.m.
We have lost 76 fellow Kentuckians from last week’s tornadoes. Their families and communities...
Wall of Hope: Man travels from Fla. to put up memorial in Mayfield