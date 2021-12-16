Temperatures soar before rain chances return later today

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Today will be a half and half type of day before rain chances move back into the area later this afternoon.

Today and Tonight

It will be a much milder morning than we’ve been used to the last few mornings, at least for many folks. Temperatures will start off in the 40s and 50s for most before soaring into the upper 60s and maybe even low 70s, similar to yesterday. We got to 71 at NWS Jackson, which was just three degrees shy of tying the record.

Look for a dry and somewhat sunny start to the day before the clouds gradually increase and bring the rain chances back with them as a disturbance moves in this afternoon and this evening. Showers will continue into the overnight hours. It will be breezy at times, with winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph and could gust as high as 30 mph at times. Lows tonight will only drop into the mid-50s.

Extended Forecast

Scattered chances for rain continue on Friday to wrap up the work and school week. Temperatures will likely only make it into the low to mid-60s for highs, depending on how much rain we see. Temperatures may actually go up ahead of the cold front that moves through Friday night into Saturday. I expect us to be in the upper 60s around midnight or early Saturday morning before temperatures crash into the 40s and 50s by the afternoon hours. Some early rain chances follow us into Saturday night before tapering off to clearing skies.

Sunday looks better, but colder, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs only in the low 40s. Sunshine continues for most of Christmas week with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

Since we’re just a little more than one week out from Christmas, I’ll give you a sneak peek of that forecast. It does NOT look white this year. Sorry folks.

