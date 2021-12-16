Soggy finish to the work week ahead

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a nice beginning to the work week, things look to take a bit of a 180 as we finish out the week. But the good news is that things look to be much calmer than what we dealt with heading into the weekend.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

A cold front continues to work into the region this afternoon and evening with scattered showers continuing to move in during the overnight hours. The good news is that today’s breezes should calm down as we head through the overnight, but even so, we remain mild overnight with lows in the middle 50s.

Our frontal boundary gets hung up in the area during the day on Friday, and may even move back northward just a bit. As pulses of energy work through along the front, more showers and maybe even a rumble of thunder will be possible. The heaviest rain looks to move just to our north and west, but that’s something we’ll continue to watch. Highs stay mild, in the middle 60s during the day. Showers continue overnight and temperatures look to stay steady in the lower 60s.

The Weekend and Beyond

Showers look to continue early Saturday morning as we await one final cold front working through the region during the morning hours. No severe weather expected, but some brief heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible. Things stay breezy on the back side of the front as showers slowly come to an end and temperatures cool from morning highs in the middle 60s into the 40s in the afternoon. We’re much cooler overnight as things begin to clear out, dropping back into the lower 30s.

We’re much calmer and quieter to finish out the weekend, with highs in the 40s on Sunday warming into the low 50s for early next week. And that includes the official winter solstice at 10:59 a.m. on Tuesday.

