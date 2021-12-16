Shooting threat made at Southern Kentucky school

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a threat of a school shooting written on a bathroom wall at Southwestern High School.

School officials say they took necessary precautions. That included student lockdowns and video review.

The sheriff’s office also shared that two detectives are investigating the threat,

On Friday, there was a similar threat made at the same school, the superintendent said that was not a credible threat.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.