Shooting threat made at Southern Kentucky school

By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a threat of a school shooting written on a bathroom wall at Southwestern High School.

School officials say they took necessary precautions. That included student lockdowns and video review.

The sheriff’s office also shared that two detectives are investigating the threat,

On Friday, there was a similar threat made at the same school, the superintendent said that was not a credible threat.

