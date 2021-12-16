Advertisement

Projectile comes through door of Clay City Elementary, causes damage

(WLUC)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Parents in Powell County have the option of keeping their children home on Thursday after a strange incident at Clay City Elementary.

Police said damage was left behind when a projectile came through a rear door of the school. There were reports of gunfire, but police said no bullet or shooter was found.

They said they believe whatever it was came through the door accidentally.

School is going forward as normal on Thursday, but parents will be allowed to keep their kids home if they choose.

Police said there is no ongoing safety threat.

