Prestonsburg’s lights shine for all: Archer Park lights show hosts sensory friendly night

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) -The City of Prestonsburg continues its mission to invite everyone to the Archer Park lights show- including those who were previously unable to make it through.

“We have lived in the Prestonsburg area for a really long time. And we have never brought our kids to the carnival because generally it overstimulates them. And we realized, probably, everybody else felt that way too,” said Courtney Crider, mother of two children who have autism.

Crider, also part of the Eastern Kentucky ASD and SPD Support Group, has worked with the city on several projects to champion for change, creating opportunity. From sensory tents to siren-free parades, the next step was to make the lights display visible to all, shining a light on inclusion and awareness.

That happened Tuesday as the park reserved its displays for its differently-abled neighbors and their families. The night included less music, slower light animations, sensory displays, guided golf cart rides, and a sensory Santa- creating a space for those with autism or other sensory processing diagnoses to get festive at the festival.

“We never get out of the house and do anything like this,” Crider said. “So the fact that we got to take our kids on the Scrambler and see them actually love it and enjoy it- and not melt down because they had to stand in line, or not melt down because there were too many people or sounds around- it’s priceless. It’s absolutely priceless.”

Crider said she is proud to live in a community where voices so often overlooked are now being heard, giving her family and others like them a chance to enjoy what the town has to offer.

