Powell Co. Search and Rescue Team returns from helping in Western Kentucky

David Conrad, 15 other members, and four dogs traveled to western Kentucky to assist with...
David Conrad, 15 other members, and four dogs traveled to western Kentucky to assist with rescue and recovery.
By Ally Blake
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Powell County Search and Rescue Team returned Wednesday from their efforts out in Western Kentucky.

After hearing about the aftermath of the deadly storms, team members say they knew they needed to help, like they were helped during the devastating floods months ago.

“When you first get there it’s heartbreaking. I mean these people have lost everything,” said David Conrad, president of Powell County Search and Rescue.

Conrad, 15 other team members, and four dogs traveled to Western Kentucky to assist with rescue and recovery.

Even amid the devastation, generosity and kindness still flourished. While the team was assisting people, they had no place to stay, but a kind volunteer gave them shelter.

“She asked us where we were staying at that night, and we said we’re going to be in the vehicles, and she said no you’re going to come to my house, and you all are going to stay there,” Conrad said. “She opened her home to all 16 of us and told us to bring our dogs in.”

Conrad mentioned that even those that had lost everything were still helping. Including a gentleman, they met in Dawson Springs.

“He had a whole box of pizza there and all kinds of waters. We thanked him, and he goes ‘yeah, that’s my house right there,’ and his house is leveled, but he’s still out in the community giving,” Conrad said.

The Powell County Search and Rescue Team, along with the Clay City Fire Department, will be indefinitely taking donations to send to Western Kentucky for families still in need.

