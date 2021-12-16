KSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police announced an investigation into an officer-involved shooting on Thursday.

Troopers said the shooting happened early Friday morning in Floyd County.

KSP Post 9 responded to the scene and they said in a release they are still investigating.

The suspect was taken to Pikeville Medical Center where he was later released. He was then taken to the Pike County Detention Center.

