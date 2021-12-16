Advertisement

KSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Floyd County

Change this caption before publishing
Change this caption before publishing(WILX)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police announced an investigation into an officer-involved shooting on Thursday.

Troopers said the shooting happened early Friday morning in Floyd County.

KSP Post 9 responded to the scene and they said in a release they are still investigating.

The suspect was taken to Pikeville Medical Center where he was later released. He was then taken to the Pike County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cell phones in several Eastern Kentucky counties affected by outages
school threat
Shooting threat made at Southern Kentucky school
Kentucky State Police Trooper Chris McQueen received a hero's welcome on the way back home...
Just in time for Christmas: Kentucky State Trooper returns home after battling COVID-19 for nearly 4 months
Damage in Bremen
NWS release preliminary data for Western Kentucky tornado, confirmed as EF-4
‘They stole something from all of us’ : Family remembers life of Lois Adams
‘They stole something from all of us’: Family remembers life of Lois Adams

Latest News

Nearly 10 years ago, a devastating tornado outbreak hit eastern Kentucky. The destruction and...
Tornado survivors in West Liberty assure western Kentuckians they can, and will, rebuild
Hero Pay
Ky Hero Pay Discussion
David Conrad, 15 other members, and four dogs traveled to western Kentucky to assist with...
Powell Co. Search and Rescue Team returns from helping in Western Kentucky
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fight involving a county sheriff that happened at a...
Former Owsley Co. Sheriff court date set