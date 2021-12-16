Kentucky-Ohio State game cancelled

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Kentucky announced Thursday afternoon that the Kentucky-Ohio State game at the CBS Sports Classic has been cancelled.

UK says that the game has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 results within the Ohio State program.

In the release, UK says the CBS Sports Classic is working with the athletic department on finding a replacement game.

The team is still scheduled to make the trip to Las Vegas.

