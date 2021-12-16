Advertisement

Kentucky-Ohio State game cancelled

Ohio State's D.J. Carton (3) blocks a shot by Kentucky's Ashton Hagans (0) during the second...
Ohio State's D.J. Carton (3) blocks a shot by Kentucky's Ashton Hagans (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | Source: The Associated Press)
By John Lowe
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Kentucky announced Thursday afternoon that the Kentucky-Ohio State game at the CBS Sports Classic has been cancelled.

UK says that the game has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 results within the Ohio State program.

In the release, UK says the CBS Sports Classic is working with the athletic department on finding a replacement game.

The team is still scheduled to make the trip to Las Vegas.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cell phones in several Eastern Kentucky counties affected by outages
school threat
Shooting threat made at Southern Kentucky school
Kentucky State Police Trooper Chris McQueen received a hero's welcome on the way back home...
Just in time for Christmas: Kentucky State Trooper returns home after battling COVID-19 for nearly 4 months
Damage in Bremen
NWS release preliminary data for Western Kentucky tornado, confirmed as EF-4
‘They stole something from all of us’ : Family remembers life of Lois Adams
‘They stole something from all of us’: Family remembers life of Lois Adams

Latest News

Reed Sheppard scored 45 points against Covington Catholic.
Breaking down the Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 heading into Week 3
Isaac McNamee signs with Murray State
‘Ten-year-old me would be jumping for joy’: Isaac McNamee signs with Murray State
Kiyaunta Goodwin commits to Kentucky
Kaiyaunta Goodwin sticks with UK
Grant Bingham officially signs with Kentucky.
Grant Bingham signs with Kentucky