Kentucky-Ohio State game cancelled
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Kentucky announced Thursday afternoon that the Kentucky-Ohio State game at the CBS Sports Classic has been cancelled.
UK says that the game has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 results within the Ohio State program.
In the release, UK says the CBS Sports Classic is working with the athletic department on finding a replacement game.
The team is still scheduled to make the trip to Las Vegas.
