Kentucky officials announce $1.5 million federal grant for new workforce program

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Volunteers of America Mid-States announced the launch of a workforce development program in Eastern Kentucky supported by a $1.5 million federal grant at an event in Manchester Thursday.

Workforce Opportunities for Rural Communities (WORC) is a dynamic workforce development and training program for people sidelined from work by substance use.

VOA Mid-States called the size of the grant “unprecedented.”

“For those in Eastern Kentucky who have struggled with substance abuse and job displacement and believed they were hopeless and alone, this is a message that help is on the way,” said Jennifer Hancock, President and CEO of Volunteers of America. “This partnership will help to transform lives.”

VOA Mid-States will lead a partnership with Eastern Kentucky University, AdventHealth Manchester, Goodwill Industries and other community agencies. They will provide case management, job training and supportive services to people in addiction recovery in Bell, Clay, Jackson,, Knox, Laurel, Leslie, McCreary and Whitley counties.

Leaders from the partnership as well as US Representative Hal Rogers and Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers were in Manchester to celebrate the announcement.

“As more people recover from substance use disorder in our region, this program will equip them with the skills and tools they need to take the next steps in their journey,” said Congressman Rogers. “Earning a paycheck helps build confidence and self-worth, reminding folks that they can be trusted again with the responsibilities of working to provide for themselves and their families. This program is ultimately about restoring hope for families in our region, hope for recovery and hope for living an abundant, drug-free life.”

The highly competitive grant from the U.S. Department of Labor will support VOA’s recovery reintegration program to move people from active addiction, to recovery and back into the workforce.

The grant runs over a three year term and VOA expects to serve nearly 350 people.

“When people recovering from addiction are ready to return to work, they are often at a loss for how to step back into the working world,” said President Stivers. “The VOA and WORC partnership provides them the guidance and resources they need to be gainfully employed again. It’s a wonderful partnership.”

VOA team member Sue Fox attended VOA’s Recovery Community Center and now works in the VOA Freedom House program. Fox said her experience shows that people can overcome years lost to substance use and return the workforce.

“This is the message and the work that so many people of different ages and backgrounds need,” Fox said. “That is my story – I am not alone.”

Volunteers of America Mid-States operates more than 40 programs across Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia and Clark and Floyd Counties in Indiana.

