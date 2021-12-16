Advertisement

‘It’s a memory that you won’t ever forget’: Post 9 wraps annual Shop With a Trooper

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky State Police Shop With a Trooper program is something many of the troopers look forward to each year.

After COVID-19 caused last year’s event to look a bit different, leaving troopers to shop for gifts alone, the return to tradition this year was even more exciting.

““It was great to have the kids back in here shopping with us. You know, last year was nice, being able to deliver presents to their house and watch them unwrap them, but something about running down the aisles with them, watching them throw the toys in the buggies– it’s a memory that you won’t ever forget,” said Trooper Michael Coleman, KSP Post 9 PAO.

The Post 9 event brought in around 60 kids and a record number of troopers to patrol the aisles Wednesday, picking up toys, clothes, and more to help provide a Merry Christmas to kids in the area.

“We had a great turnout today. This is probably the most troopers we’ve had, I know in probably the last four or five years,” said Coleman. “So, it was a real good turn out. I think part of it was that last year, you know, the kids weren’t able to be with us because of COVID. So, they wanted to come out this year and make it better than ever.”

The kids enjoyed the day as much as the troopers, with many saying they are excited to have a tree full of gifts to look forward to.

”I seen Santa and it was very, very, very, super, very fun,” said second-grader William Nichols.

Coleman said the event is only possible because of the fundraisers and community partners who help bring smiles to the faces of so many children each year.

“We would hate to think that any child would wake up on Christmas morning and not have presents under the tree. So, we’re just trying to make sure that every child wakes up with a smile on their face on Christmas morning,” he said. “Families in our region do struggle.”

The kids also received free lunch at McDonald’s, bags of food from Save-a-Lot, ham, and bread from Heiner’s to create Christmas dinner at home.

