Advertisement

Health officials anticipate another COVID-19 case surge after the holidays

With more people gathering for the holidays this year, health officials say it’s important for...
With more people gathering for the holidays this year, health officials say it’s important for people to protect themselves against COVID-19.(WKYT)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re just about a week away from Christmas.

With more people gathering for the holidays this year, health officials say it’s important for people to protect themselves against COVID-19.

Health officials say around this time last year, COVID-19 cases went up significantly. They anticipate that happening this year.

In fact, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has already seen cases go up in the last four weeks.

Spokesperson Kevin Hall says at the beginning of December, Lexington was averaging about 80 new cases per day, but is now averaging 120 or more cases a day.

Health officials anticipate the omicron variant coming to Kentucky soon but are still worried about the delta variant. Hall says about 80% of all covid hospitalizations are in the unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated.

He says people attending holiday parties should be vaccinated and boosted.

“If you have high-risk individuals, those are our older members of our family, people with some underlying health conditions, make sure you are taking steps to protect them including wearing masks, having them wear masks, but again, the vaccine is the first and best step,” Hall said.

Health officials say it’s important to stay vigilant since it’s also flu season. Flu cases doubled in Lexington last week, with 35 confirmed lab cases. Hall says there are probably many more cases of the flu out there just not reported.

Health officials recommend people stay home if they feel sick.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cell phones in several Eastern Kentucky counties affected by outages
school threat
Shooting threat made at Southern Kentucky school
Kentucky State Police Trooper Chris McQueen received a hero's welcome on the way back home...
Just in time for Christmas: Kentucky State Trooper returns home after battling COVID-19 for nearly 4 months
Damage in Bremen
NWS release preliminary data for Western Kentucky tornado, confirmed as EF-4
‘They stole something from all of us’ : Family remembers life of Lois Adams
‘They stole something from all of us’: Family remembers life of Lois Adams

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear: 74 confirmed dead after Western Kentucky tornado
First Virginia case of COVID Omicron variant diagnosed
Gov. Andy Beshear (D-KY) reflects on the last year and a half.
Gov. Andy Beshear reflects on his response to the COVID-19 pandemic
Gov. Andy Beshear signs executive order to help fight nurse shortages
The country is seeing surges in parts of the Midwest and Northeast, including record high...
Expert: US will 'light up' with more COVID cases