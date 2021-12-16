Governor Andy Beshear declares emergency on nursing shortage in Kentucky

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear declared Kentucky’s chronic nursing shortage an emergency and plans to take executive action to attempt to boost enrollment with nurse-training programs.

While the pandemic has had a big affect on the nursing shortage, it has been an ongoing problem in the United States for many years.

Some health professionals said the biggest problem is not getting nurses in but rather keeping them.

”I think retention is gonna be a big thing that he’s gonna have to help us focus on, because it’s easy for me to recruit them but keeping them after they get here is the bigger deal,” Sherrie Mays, Chief Nursing Officer at Baptist Health in Corbin said.

Baptist Health offers several programs to get nurses to work in their hospitals, but it are now focusing on benefits to keep them retained.

”We offer them student loan forgiveness through a company, we assist with that, we also offer them tuition reimbursement if they want to go back to school to get their B.S. degrees or their masters or whatever,” Mays said.

Sherrie Mays said she believes that Gov. Beshear addressing the problem is a huge step in the right direction.

