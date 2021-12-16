Advertisement

Watch: Gov. Andy Beshear holds weekly Team Kentucky update

President Joe Biden toured the tornado damage with Gov. Andy Beshear in Kentucky caused by...
President Joe Biden toured the tornado damage with Gov. Andy Beshear in Kentucky caused by tornadoes that ripped through the state and several others over the weekend.(NBC POOL)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update conference on Thursday afternoon.

He spoke about the economic status of the Commonwealth, COVID-19 and the recent tornadoes in Western Kentucky.

He also highlighted President Joe Biden’s visit to the state on Wednesday.

You can watch a livestream below.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cell phones in several Eastern Kentucky counties affected by outages
school threat
Shooting threat made at Southern Kentucky school
Kentucky State Police Trooper Chris McQueen received a hero's welcome on the way back home...
Just in time for Christmas: Kentucky State Trooper returns home after battling COVID-19 for nearly 4 months
Damage in Bremen
NWS release preliminary data for Western Kentucky tornado, confirmed as EF-4
‘They stole something from all of us’ : Family remembers life of Lois Adams
‘They stole something from all of us’: Family remembers life of Lois Adams

Latest News

Hero Pay
Ky Hero Pay Discussion
The Volunteers of America Mid-States 3rd annual Building Better Communities luncheon filled the...
Kentucky officials announce $1.5 million federal grant for new workforce program
Broadband expansion in Clay County
Fiber broadband internet expansion comes to Clay County
Kentucky lawmakers are considering who may get a piece of the $400 million in Rescue Plan money...
Ky. lawmakers hold public hearing to consider hero pay for essential workers