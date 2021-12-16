Watch: Gov. Andy Beshear holds weekly Team Kentucky update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update conference on Thursday afternoon.
He spoke about the economic status of the Commonwealth, COVID-19 and the recent tornadoes in Western Kentucky.
He also highlighted President Joe Biden’s visit to the state on Wednesday.
