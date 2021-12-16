Former Owsley Co. Sheriff court date set
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A court date has been set for the Eastern Kentucky Sheriff accused of assault.
Police say Owsley County Sheriff, Brent Lynch, assaulted a girl during a fight that broke out at a high school basketball game in Perry County.
Sheriff Lynch will be arraigned in Perry County District Court on January 24.
He faces one charge of fourth-degree assault.
