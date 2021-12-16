Advertisement

Former Owsley Co. Sheriff court date set

Kentucky State Police are investigating a fight involving a county sheriff that happened at a...
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fight involving a county sheriff that happened at a high school basketball game.(WKYT viewer)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A court date has been set for the Eastern Kentucky Sheriff accused of assault.

Police say Owsley County Sheriff, Brent Lynch, assaulted a girl during a fight that broke out at a high school basketball game in Perry County.

Sheriff Lynch will be arraigned in Perry County District Court on January 24.

He faces one charge of fourth-degree assault.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cell phones in several Eastern Kentucky counties affected by outages
school threat
Shooting threat made at Southern Kentucky school
Kentucky State Police Trooper Chris McQueen received a hero's welcome on the way back home...
Just in time for Christmas: Kentucky State Trooper returns home after battling COVID-19 for nearly 4 months
Damage in Bremen
NWS release preliminary data for Western Kentucky tornado, confirmed as EF-4
‘They stole something from all of us’ : Family remembers life of Lois Adams
‘They stole something from all of us’: Family remembers life of Lois Adams

Latest News

Hero Pay
Ky Hero Pay Discussion
Authorities on-site searching for Nyssa Brown.
Authorities recover body of missing teen
U.S. Representative Hal Rogers (R) Fifth District
Kentucky officials announce $1.5 million federal grant for new workforce program
President Joe Biden toured the tornado damage with Gov. Andy Beshear in Kentucky caused by...
Gov. Andy Beshear updates Kentuckians on tornado relief