Former Owsley Co. Sheriff court date set

OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A court date has been set for the Eastern Kentucky Sheriff accused of assault.

Police say Owsley County Sheriff, Brent Lynch, assaulted a girl during a fight that broke out at a high school basketball game in Perry County.

Sheriff Lynch will be arraigned in Perry County District Court on January 24.

He faces one charge of fourth-degree assault.

