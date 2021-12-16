Fiber broadband internet expansion comes to Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Clay County officials and members of Windstream met today at the Administration Building to host a ribbon-cutting to celebrate a major fiber broadband expansion in the county.

The project will offer better internet for more than 8,500 people and is slated to be done by the end of January.

Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers said this will help bring in more people to the county as well as secure more job opportunities.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.