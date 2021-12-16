Clay County sees great year for tourism

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Like several counties in Eastern Kentucky, Clay County tourism officials are pleased with how 2021 has turned out.

Seeing new businesses and events, Tourism Director Tim Parks said the county has seen a great increase in success.

The area has also seen better advertising, with a new website and brochures being available.

Parks said the data has made everyone confident for the future ahead.

“We’re looking at those numbers and 2022 looks like we’re projected to do our best tourism year in 2022,” he said. “2021 has been really good to us, even though we were battling the pandemic.”

Parks adds the amount of volunteers they see has increased as well.

