“Business has picked up this year:” Corbin restaurants start to rebound

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Jason Matthews, the co-owner of Season’s restaurant in downtown Corbin, said business saw ups and downs over the last year.

”Last year we didn’t get to do any parties until close to the end of the month, or the end of the season,” he said.

Matthews explained that this holiday season is a lot different.

”Business has picked up this year,” he said. “Double, if not triple, from last year.”

That means Season’s is beating its pre-pandemic best.

”I mean we [were] always doing big Christmas parties for lunch and dinner, but nothing like what we have this year,” he explained.

Corbin Tourism Director, Maggy Monhollen said that experience is happening at many area restaurants.

”In Corbin, we feel like tourism is seeing almost a full rebound that we’re getting closer and closer to being back to where we were pre-pandemic,” she said.

The restaurant industry is up 10% from last year, so far, and that boom is impacting future plans for Season’s

”It’s actually giving us hope that come next year we can do more with the business,” said Matthews. “We can expand it more and we can do more things here.”

Monhollen attributes that sort of success to a community that wanted to keep local business alive during a tough year. Matthews echoes that sentiment.

”Now the employees are seeing all these parties and stuff coming in, new customers coming in, and it’s giving them hope for next year that it’s going to be even better,” Matthews said.

Monhollen added that the tourism sector as a whole is approaching pre-pandemic levels, but hotels are still seeing fewer bookings than in previous holiday seasons.

