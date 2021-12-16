BSCTC organizes donation drive for Western Kentucky storm victims

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Big Sandy Community and Technical College is holding a donation drive for Western Kentucky storm victims.

Brian Phillips, a BSCTC CDL Instructor, once lived and worked in a Western Kentucky town close to where the storms went through. After seeing the damage in towns like Mayfield, he came to work with an idea.

“People has lost their houses, they’ve lost their cars, they have lost loved ones in that part of the world. It’s just total devastation that people have nothing,” said Phillips. “Monday, when we came into work, I reached out to my supervisor, Rachelle Burchett, and I planted a seed in her head trying to get donations here locally to take to Western Kentucky.”

The idea involves gathering supplies such as new blankets, diapers, wipes, paper towels, non-perishable food items, and other things that communities may need, then filling a tractor-trailer from the school’s CDL program. Phillips offered his time and energy, and volunteered to drive the truck and trailer westward.

”Everybody stepped up to the plate, they didn’t have to be asked,” said BSCTC President and CEO Sherry Zylka. “They said ‘this is an idea that we want to move forward so that we can take care of our communities.’”

The truck will be delivered to BSCTC’s sister school, Owensboro Community and Technical College, which is near some of the affected communities. The trailer will be left as long as folks need it as a mobile supply center and will be picked up at a later date.

After a tornado rocked nearby Salyersville, and dealing flooding as a yearly issue, BSCTC officials know what it’s like to be affected by the weather.

“We want to be there for them for that very reason. We’ve lived through that, we know with that’s like,” said Zylka. “To have the long-term support is going to be very important for the rebuilding of those communities.”

The trailer will be at the Mountain Arts Center Friday-Sunday and will be leaving on Monday morning, Dec. 20. To find out more about the donation drive, click here.

