Authorities recover body of missing teen

Authorities on-site searching for Nyssa Brown.
Authorities on-site searching for Nyssa Brown.
By Kelly Dean
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities have confirmed that the body of missing teen Nyssa Brown was recovered Thursday morning.

Nyssa, 13, was the last person unaccounted for in Bowling Green after 244 reports of missing people.

Officials announced they were expanding search efforts outside of the Jennings Creek area on Wednesday.

According to police officials, Nyssa was found in a very dense wooded area near Moss Creek and Moss View.

Brown is the 17th confirmed death following the tornado outbreak in Bowling Green.

RELATED: Members of same family killed in Bowling Green tornado

Nyssa Brown
Nyssa Brown

