Alleged weapon at Estill County school places building on “soft lockdown”

IRVINE, Ky. (WYMT) - One school in Estill County was placed on “soft lockdown” for a time Wednesday after rumors circulated of a weapon on campus.

A student at Estill County High School reported to Principal Josh Yost that a student at Estill County Middle School had a weapon.

School staff found the primary suspect and they were isolated away from the rest of the student body. The middle school was placed on “soft lockdown” where students remained in their current classrooms.

After interviewing the student alleged to have the weapon and searching their property, the weapon was found and taken by staff.

The student is now in the custody of the Estill County Sheriff’s Department, where an investigation remains ongoing.

