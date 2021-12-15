WYMT, Gray Television partners with The Salvation Army for tornado relief

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - WYMT and other Gray Television stations will partner with The Salvation Army to help raise money following the deadly tornadoes that impacted portions of the Commonwealth.

Thousands of Kentuckians are without heat and water after storms ripped through the state, leaving at least 74 people dead.

“Our hearts go out to the thousands of people impacted by these horrific storms. We know it will be a long road ahead for families and communities to heal,” said Gray Executive Chairman and CEO Hilton H. Howell. “It is without hesitation that we partner with The Salvation Army as they always go above and beyond the call of duty when providing disaster relief efforts to survivors and rescue workers. To help, Gray Television has made a $100,000 donation.”

When you support The Salvation Army disaster services, 100% of your donation is applied to the disaster survivors in those communities.

If you would like to donate, text HLTORNADO to 51555.

For more details, you can visit salarmy.us/3emwtnd.

