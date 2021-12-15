Advertisement

WYMT, Gray Television partners with The Salvation Army for tornado relief

Kentucky Rises
Kentucky Rises(Gray TV)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - WYMT and other Gray Television stations will partner with The Salvation Army to help raise money following the deadly tornadoes that impacted portions of the Commonwealth.

Thousands of Kentuckians are without heat and water after storms ripped through the state, leaving at least 74 people dead.

“Our hearts go out to the thousands of people impacted by these horrific storms. We know it will be a long road ahead for families and communities to heal,” said Gray Executive Chairman and CEO Hilton H. Howell. “It is without hesitation that we partner with The Salvation Army as they always go above and beyond the call of duty when providing disaster relief efforts to survivors and rescue workers. To help, Gray Television has made a $100,000 donation.”

When you support The Salvation Army disaster services, 100% of your donation is applied to the disaster survivors in those communities.

If you would like to donate, text HLTORNADO to 51555.

For more details, you can visit salarmy.us/3emwtnd.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘They stole something from all of us’ : Family remembers life of Lois Adams
‘They stole something from all of us’: Family remembers life of Lois Adams
Dispatch: Semi-truck crashes into Prestonsburg apartment complex
Cell phones in several Eastern Kentucky counties affected by outages
Shelby Valley High School sophomore Collier Fuller was caught with his character on display as...
Character like Collier: Sideline prayer shot shared across social media
A lot of focus has been on Mayfield, but Bowling Green was also hit hard by a separate...
Seven members of same family killed in Bowling Green tornado

Latest News

FD
Timber to Tinder: How to avoid fires this holiday season - 6pm
President Joe Biden visited Mayfield on Wednesday where he surveyed the tornado damage and met...
WATCH | Makeshift memorial set up in front of courthouse for Mayfield tornado victims
Damage in Bremen
NWS release preliminary data for Western Kentucky tornado, confirmed as EF-4
Primary Care
Primary Care workers give out almost 300 gifts to Perry County Schools