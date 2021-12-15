Advertisement

Urgent need for blood continues after tornadoes in Bowling Green

By Ana Medina
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The need for blood continues for the American Red Cross after the deadly tornado that ravaged Bowling Green.

The Red Cross was on-site at the Medical Center’s WKU Health Sciences Complex.

On Tuesday, people showed up to donate blood.

The Red Cross says if you’ve been thinking about donating blood now is the time.

”If you’re an O, the time to give is now, O negative or O positive is the most requested blood from our hospitals,” says Janice Prochaska with the American Red Cross.

Anyone who wants to donate blood to the Red Cross needs to schedule an appointment, you can do so online.

The Red Cross also has food and shelter at Jennings Creek Elementary on Russellville Road if anyone needs a meal or a place.

