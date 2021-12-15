UPIKE College of Optometry announces death of eye center namesake

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Pikeville’s College of Optometry announced the loss of an Eastern Kentucky “optometry giant” on Tuesday.

Dr. Jerald F. Combs, died Monday after a long illness.

Combs was a long-time member of the KOA and KYCO partner.

Dr. Combs was survived by his wife Deb, his daughter Dr. Elizabeth Combs, and step-sons James and Earl Moore.

Here is a list of his accomplishments:

Notable Accomplishments and Awards by Dr. Combs:

KOA Optometrist of the Year (1987) (1984)

KOA President (1988-1989)

KOA Distinguished Service Award (1997) (2003)

KOA Clifford Leadingham Award (2001))

KY Board of Optometric Examiners, Member (2003-2017)

President KY Board of Optometric Examiners (2003) (2005) (2012) (2015)

Southern Council Optometrist of South (2005)

AOA State Government Relations Committee (1985-2005)

AOA Federal Legislative & Keyperson Committee (2005-2009)

AOA Chair of Advocacy

University of Pikeville, Board of Trustees and Executive Committee

Kentucky Jaycees President

Kiwanis Club President (1989)

Knott County Little League President (2002-2012)

Knott County Youth Foundation Vice-President (2002-2012) President (2013)

Hazard Lions Club President (2012)

