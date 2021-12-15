UPIKE College of Optometry announces death of eye center namesake
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Pikeville’s College of Optometry announced the loss of an Eastern Kentucky “optometry giant” on Tuesday.
Dr. Jerald F. Combs, died Monday after a long illness.
Combs was a long-time member of the KOA and KYCO partner.
Dr. Combs was survived by his wife Deb, his daughter Dr. Elizabeth Combs, and step-sons James and Earl Moore.
Here is a list of his accomplishments:
- Notable Accomplishments and Awards by Dr. Combs:
- KOA Optometrist of the Year (1987) (1984)
- KOA President (1988-1989)
- KOA Distinguished Service Award (1997) (2003)
- KOA Clifford Leadingham Award (2001))
- KY Board of Optometric Examiners, Member (2003-2017)
- President KY Board of Optometric Examiners (2003) (2005) (2012) (2015)
- Southern Council Optometrist of South (2005)
- AOA State Government Relations Committee (1985-2005)
- AOA Federal Legislative & Keyperson Committee (2005-2009)
- AOA Chair of Advocacy
- University of Pikeville, Board of Trustees and Executive Committee
- Kentucky Jaycees President
- Kiwanis Club President (1989)
- Knott County Little League President (2002-2012)
- Knott County Youth Foundation Vice-President (2002-2012) President (2013)
- Hazard Lions Club President (2012)
