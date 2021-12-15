Advertisement

UPIKE College of Optometry announces death of eye center namesake

Dr. Jerald F. Combs died Monday after a long illness.
Dr. Jerald F. Combs died Monday after a long illness.(University of Pikeville - Kentucky College of Optometry)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Pikeville’s College of Optometry announced the loss of an Eastern Kentucky “optometry giant” on Tuesday.

Dr. Jerald F. Combs, died Monday after a long illness.

Combs was a long-time member of the KOA and KYCO partner.

Dr. Combs was survived by his wife Deb, his daughter Dr. Elizabeth Combs, and step-sons James and Earl Moore.

Here is a list of his accomplishments:

  • Notable Accomplishments and Awards by Dr. Combs:
  • KOA Optometrist of the Year (1987) (1984)
  • KOA President (1988-1989)
  • KOA Distinguished Service Award (1997) (2003)
  • KOA Clifford Leadingham Award (2001))
  • KY Board of Optometric Examiners, Member (2003-2017)
  • President KY Board of Optometric Examiners (2003) (2005) (2012) (2015)
  • Southern Council Optometrist of South (2005)
  • AOA State Government Relations Committee (1985-2005)
  • AOA Federal Legislative & Keyperson Committee (2005-2009)
  • AOA Chair of Advocacy
  • University of Pikeville, Board of Trustees and Executive Committee
  • Kentucky Jaycees President
  • Kiwanis Club President (1989)
  • Knott County Little League President (2002-2012)
  • Knott County Youth Foundation Vice-President (2002-2012) President (2013)
  • Hazard Lions Club President (2012)

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelby Valley High School sophomore Collier Fuller was caught with his character on display as...
Character like Collier: Sideline prayer shot shared across social media
‘They stole something from all of us’ : Family remembers life of Lois Adams
‘They stole something from all of us’: Family remembers life of Lois Adams
Dispatch: Semi-truck crashes into Prestonsburg apartment complex
Willie Belcher
Laurel County deputies looking for missing hunter
Person hit, killed in Laurel County crash

Latest News

ARH Mountain Student Achiever
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Sylvia Ratliff
Western Kentuckians need blood donations following tornado tragedy
Toyota donating $500,000 to help Kentucky tornado victims
WATCH | Toyota donating $500,000 to help Kentucky tornado victims
The devastating tornadoes hit just weeks before Christmas, leaving many families without...
Ky. First Lady, Fayette Co. Sheriff’s Office partner for toy drive to help kids affected by tornadoes