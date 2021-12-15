‘Ten-year-old me would be jumping for joy’: Isaac McNamee signs with Murray State

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After leading the Panthers to two state titles, Isaac McNamee will continue his football career at Murray State.

McNamee put pen to paper on National Signing Day to play college football at Murray State.

”I really do like their offense but more importantly I like the people down there and they’re great people. I went down there a couple times and it just felt like home and I’ve known Coach Hood for a while so me and him have a pretty good relationship so it just felt like the right fit,” said McNamee.

During his senior campaign, McNamee has 28 touchdown completions and 1,819 yards. He holds the school record for career completions and passing yards.

