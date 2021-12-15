Advertisement

Showers, some with heavy rain, return to finish the week

WYMT Regular Rain
By Evan Hatter
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We continue to watch the chance for showers to return to the region as we enjoy a brief warmup yet again.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We’ve seen a mix of sun and clouds during the day today as clouds continue to stream into the region ahead of our next system. We should stay dry tonight, however. Cloud cover will act as a blanket and keep us from getting too cool as lows only fall to near 50° or so.

We’ll start Thursday out on a dry note but with plenty of cloud cover around the region. Even so, southwesterly winds will keep our highs well above normal yet again, into the low to middle 60s. Scattered showers look to move in as we head into the afternoon hours, and I emphasize showers with perhaps a pocket or two of heavier rain. Scattered showers remain possible overnight with lows still down near 50°.

The End of the Week Into the Weekend

Scattered showers continue into the day on Friday as a reinforcing disturbance works in and renews our chance for a few pockets of heavier rain. At this moment, totals don’t look off the chart as highs once again run into the lower 60s thanks to the clouds and showers. We’ll continue to see showers overnight as temperatures fall a bit before rising again near daybreak on Saturday.

One last gasp of heavy rain possible as a cold front pushes through the region again on Saturday morning, with a morning high in the middle 60s. We’ll see one more wave of showers before slowly clearing out through the afternoon hours. Much colder air takes over as temperatures fall into the 40s during the afternoon on the way into the 30s for overnight lows.

We’re much quieter and cooler again as we head into Christmas week with highs Sunday through Tuesday staying in the middle to upper 40s and, outside of a stray shower Sunday morning, look to stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon hours.

