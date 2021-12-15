Advertisement

Report: Summer Wells’ mother files report after six people trespass on property

Officers with HCSO responded to a call on Thursday regarding criminal trespassing at the Ben Hill Road residence.
Don Wells and Candus Bly
Don Wells and Candus Bly(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s office revealed that Summer Wells’ mother filed a trespassing complaint.

Summer Wells' Latest

The mother of missing Summer Wells called police to her Hawkins County property. Here is what we know. Read more: https://bit.ly/3J13VYe

Posted by WVLT on Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Officers with HCSO responded to a call on Thursday regarding criminal trespassing at the Ben Hill Road residence, according to the report.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with Candus Wells, who said that Molly Golightly and Andrew Griffin, which a police report said are Facebook aliases belonging to people who live in Pennsylvania, and four other people came onto her property. She said they were reportedly there to make videos of the residence.

Wells also stated that it was the second day it had happened.

The disappearance of Summer Wells, the 5-year-old Hawkins County girl at the center of a Tennessee AMBER Alert, has captured the attention of thousands across the region. Wednesday, Dec. 15, marks six months since her disappearance.

A timeline of the search for Summer can be found here.

The struggles faced during the search for Summer Wells.
The struggles faced during the search for Summer Wells.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelby Valley High School sophomore Collier Fuller was caught with his character on display as...
Character like Collier: Sideline prayer shot shared across social media
‘They stole something from all of us’ : Family remembers life of Lois Adams
‘They stole something from all of us’: Family remembers life of Lois Adams
Dispatch: Semi-truck crashes into Prestonsburg apartment complex
Willie Belcher
Laurel County deputies looking for missing hunter
Person hit, killed in Laurel County crash

Latest News

School districts 'Stuff the Bus' to send caravan of care to Western Kentucky - 11:00 p.m.
School districts 'Stuff the Bus' to send caravan of care to Western Kentucky - 11:00 p.m.
Douglas Warfield of Corbin was arrested Tuesday afternoon, December 14, 2021 after what the...
Corbin man arrested on drug trafficking charges
American Red Cross
Urgent need for blood continues after tornadoes in Bowling Green
Mr. and Mrs. Claus were also spotted at ARH's toy giveaway in Floyd County.
ARH Our Lady of the Way hosts drive-through Christmas giveaway