Report: Summer Wells’ mother files report after six people trespass on property

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s office revealed that Summer Wells’ mother filed a trespassing complaint.

Summer Wells' Latest The mother of missing Summer Wells called police to her Hawkins County property. Here is what we know. Read more: https://bit.ly/3J13VYe Posted by WVLT on Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Officers with HCSO responded to a call on Thursday regarding criminal trespassing at the Ben Hill Road residence, according to the report.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with Candus Wells, who said that Molly Golightly and Andrew Griffin, which a police report said are Facebook aliases belonging to people who live in Pennsylvania, and four other people came onto her property. She said they were reportedly there to make videos of the residence.

Wells also stated that it was the second day it had happened.

The disappearance of Summer Wells, the 5-year-old Hawkins County girl at the center of a Tennessee AMBER Alert, has captured the attention of thousands across the region. Wednesday, Dec. 15, marks six months since her disappearance.

A timeline of the search for Summer can be found here.

The struggles faced during the search for Summer Wells.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.