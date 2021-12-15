Advertisement

Primary Care workers give out almost 300 gifts to Perry County Schools

Primary Care
Primary Care(Jayde Saylor)
By Jayde Saylor
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - For the last several years, primary care workers have given students in Perry County Schools Christmas gifts.

Throughout the year, employees hold different fundraisers to come up with money to purchase Christmas gifts for students at the end of the year.

Once they receive the list of students they are buying for, some employees donate money, others go to the store themselves to buy gifts and everyone joins in wrapping gifts and loading them up to take to the schools.

“You have some kids that this may be the only gifts they get, ya know we live in a very blessed community that yes we may struggle and have hardships but you have a lot of people in this community that have such big hearts,” Tammy Hignite, Community Outreach Coordinator at Primary Care said.

This year they bought gifts for 281 students and delivered them on Wednesday.

