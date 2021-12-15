Advertisement

Police: One person sent to hospital after being hit by intoxicated driver

Andrew Gladish
Andrew Gladish(Wayne County Det. Center)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police said one man was arrested for driving under the influence and drug charges.

Sheriff Tim Catron said a deputy responded to an injury crash Tuesday afternoon in a construction zone on Kentucky Highway 90.

We’re told the driver of a pickup truck was approaching stopped traffic and was not able to stop in time.

Police say when the driver, later identified as Andrew Gladish of Monticello, slammed on his brakes, he slid about 90 feet, left the road, spun around and hit another car.

The driver of the car, who was not identified, was taken to the Wayne County Hospital.

During an interview with Gladish, deputies say he failed the field sobriety test they tried to give him and was arrested.

When they searched the truck, police found meth, Xanax tablets, hypodermic syringes, and other paraphernalia inside.

Gladish is charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Semi-truck crashes into Prestonsburg apartment complex
‘They stole something from all of us’ : Family remembers life of Lois Adams
‘They stole something from all of us’: Family remembers life of Lois Adams
Shelby Valley High School sophomore Collier Fuller was caught with his character on display as...
Character like Collier: Sideline prayer shot shared across social media
A lot of focus has been on Mayfield, but Bowling Green was also hit hard by a separate...
Seven members of same family killed in Bowling Green tornado
Dawson Springs resident recalls moments before tornado hit
Ky. resident recounts holding family members moments before tornado hit

Latest News

Cell phones in several Eastern Kentucky counties affected by outages
First Lady Britainy Beshear
‘It’s going to take years’: First Lady Britainy Beshear comments on Pres. Joe Biden’s visit to Weste
First Lady Britainy Beshear
‘It’s going to take years’: First Lady Britainy Beshear comments on Pres. Joe Biden’s visit to Western Kentucky
Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling
One more dry day before rain chances return