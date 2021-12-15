Police: One person sent to hospital after being hit by intoxicated driver

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police said one man was arrested for driving under the influence and drug charges.

Sheriff Tim Catron said a deputy responded to an injury crash Tuesday afternoon in a construction zone on Kentucky Highway 90.

We’re told the driver of a pickup truck was approaching stopped traffic and was not able to stop in time.

Police say when the driver, later identified as Andrew Gladish of Monticello, slammed on his brakes, he slid about 90 feet, left the road, spun around and hit another car.

The driver of the car, who was not identified, was taken to the Wayne County Hospital.

During an interview with Gladish, deputies say he failed the field sobriety test they tried to give him and was arrested.

When they searched the truck, police found meth, Xanax tablets, hypodermic syringes, and other paraphernalia inside.

Gladish is charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

