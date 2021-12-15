Perry County Board of Education holds meeting to determine whether or not to do away with quarantine guidelines

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, the Perry County Board of Education held a special meeting with parents, teachers, healthcare workers and community members in attendance to discuss new COVID-19 quarantine guidelines.

The question was whether or not students and staff should quarantine if they have been exposed to someone with COVID, but have not tested positive themselves.

Public Health Director, Scott Lockard, said with a new variant on the rise and holidays coming up, now is not the time to look into switching things up. Most parents and teachers in attendance agree with him.

“Your policy will now conflict the CDC policy and will cause mass confusion in the community,” Lockard said.

An employee for Perry County Schools, who was also a part time nurse before the pandemic, said without the quarantine guidelines in place, she would be safer in the hospital than at school.

”If this comes to a vote, vote for your home, with the best interest of these kids in mind,” a member of the community shared with the board.

The board says they would look into other options like Test To Stay if they did away with quarantining after exposure.

