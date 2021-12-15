Advertisement

One more dry day before rain chances return

Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling
Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 1:50 AM EST
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Southwest winds will warm us up for the next few days, but once the cold front moves in this weekend, temperatures will crash behind it.

Today and Tonight

Look for some cooler temperatures this morning, but not as chilly as they have been, at least in most areas. Some patchy frost is still possible for some. We will see a mix of sun and clouds today with highs working their way into the mid to upper 60s this afternoon with those warm winds.

Look for partly cloudy skies tonight with mid-40s in the valleys to right around 50 on the ridges.

Extended Forecast

Clouds will increase throughout the day on Thursday with some scattered rain chances moving in later in the day. Those chances will increase overnight and through the first part of the weekend as a new cold front moves toward our area. Right now, the heaviest rain looks to stay out of our area, but we’re continuing to watch the trend closely. Temperatures will stay very mild, especially by December standards, until the front passes through. Highs on Thursday could approach 70 while Friday and Saturday, even with the rain chances should stay in the mid-60s.

After a chilly start to the day on Sunday, skies will continue to clear heading into the afternoon hours. Highs will still only be in the low to mid 40s as we begin Christmas week.

