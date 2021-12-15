Makeshift memorial set up in front of courthouse for Mayfield tornado victims

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WKYT) - President Joe Biden visited Mayfield on Wednesday where he surveyed the tornado damage and met with storm victims.

The residents of Mayfield are finding strength in one another, knowing that they will rebuild.

President Biden came to see the resiliency of this small western Kentucky town firsthand. Flanked by Governor Andy Beshear and the First Lady Britainy Beshear, the President stopped to greet two women among the rubble of what was a tax office.

“We are looking for one picture for my mom of her dad and then we are going to let the rest go,” said Angie Wilson, whose mother did taxes out of the destroyed office building. She has been able to find some keepsakes, but not much else.

“It’s weird, our little town of 10,000 to see someone like the President here, but it’s kind of scary,” said Wilson.

A new memorial is now up in Mayfield honoring the lives lost. Dozens of volunteers helping place pictures and hundreds of flowers along this fence.

The people of Mayfield are hoping that the President’s visit gets them one step closer to rebuilding the place they call home.

