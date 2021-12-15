Advertisement

Kaiyaunta Goodwin sticks with UK

By John Lowe
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WYMT) - After nearly flipping to Michigan State, five-star offensive lineman Kaiyaunta Goodwin announced Wednesday evening that he’s staying with Kentucky.

Goodwin originally committed to the Cats back in April, but Michigan State became a bigger and bigger threat. He visited East Lansing on Dec. 10.

He delayed his decision a couple of times throughout Early National Signing Day, but at 5 p.m. he announced that he’s sticking with the Cats.

