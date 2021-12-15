Advertisement

‘It’s going to take years’: First Lady Britainy Beshear comments on Pres. Joe Biden’s visit to Western Kentucky

By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear talked with WYMT earlier about her Western Kentucky Toy Drive.

During the interview, the first lady commented on President Joe Biden’s visit to Mayfield on Wednesday.

“I think what is important for the people of Western Kentucky to hear today, is not only does he support them, but the federal government is going to be there,” she said. “To help not only with the cleanup efforts, but to help people pick up their lives and this is not something that is not going to end in weeks or months, it’s going to take years.”

“I think it is extremely important that the people of Western Kentucky know that their government will be with them every step of the way,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Semi-truck crashes into Prestonsburg apartment complex
‘They stole something from all of us’ : Family remembers life of Lois Adams
‘They stole something from all of us’: Family remembers life of Lois Adams
Shelby Valley High School sophomore Collier Fuller was caught with his character on display as...
Character like Collier: Sideline prayer shot shared across social media
A lot of focus has been on Mayfield, but Bowling Green was also hit hard by a separate...
Seven members of same family killed in Bowling Green tornado
Dawson Springs resident recalls moments before tornado hit
Ky. resident recounts holding family members moments before tornado hit

Latest News

Cell phones in several Eastern Kentucky counties affected by outages
First Lady Britainy Beshear
‘It’s going to take years’: First Lady Britainy Beshear comments on Pres. Joe Biden’s visit to Weste
Andrew Gladish
Police: One person sent to hospital after being hit by intoxicated driver
Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling
One more dry day before rain chances return