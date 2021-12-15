‘It’s going to take years’: First Lady Britainy Beshear comments on Pres. Joe Biden’s visit to Western Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear talked with WYMT earlier about her Western Kentucky Toy Drive.

During the interview, the first lady commented on President Joe Biden’s visit to Mayfield on Wednesday.

“I think what is important for the people of Western Kentucky to hear today, is not only does he support them, but the federal government is going to be there,” she said. “To help not only with the cleanup efforts, but to help people pick up their lives and this is not something that is not going to end in weeks or months, it’s going to take years.”

“I think it is extremely important that the people of Western Kentucky know that their government will be with them every step of the way,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.